Interview
Nachtblut Bassist Ablaz Discusses New Album "Vanitas," Aesthetics And Socially Distanced Shows
Gothic metal is a strange sub-genre. In one sense, there's a typical sound which make it easy to identify, but in another sense, it defies categorisation, with several bands being labelled with the tag, despite not sounding alike. Whatever the case, it's a varied term which houses some of metal's best (and darkest) bands. One such group who are still going strong after fifteen years of blackness is Nachtblut, the Osnabrück based band which this month released their sixth album, "Vanitas."
"Vanitas" is sure to delight long time fans of the band, yet it also offers new experiences and surprises, perfect for listeners new and old. To find out more about the album, as well as the striking music videos "Das Puppenhaus" and "Leierkinder," the band's outlook on socially distanced show and much more, I caught up with bassist Ablaz, who joined prior to recording the fifth album, "Apostasie." You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
