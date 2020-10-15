Azarath Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Sancta Dei Meretrix" From Upcoming New Album "Saint Desecration"

Azarath premiere a new song and lyric video "Sancta Dei Meretrix", taken from their upcoming new album "Saint Desecration", which will be out in stores November 27 on Agonia Records.

