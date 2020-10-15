Disrupted Premiere New Song "Chopped into Oblivion" From Upcoming New Album "XYYY"
Ludvika, Sweden-based Disrupted premiere a new song titled "Chopped into Oblivion", taken from their forthcoming new album "Pure Death", which is set for release on October 26th via Memento Mori on CD. The vinyl version is already available from De:Nihil Records.
Check out now "Chopped into Oblivion" below.
