Wombbath Premiere New Song "The Fleshly Existence of Man" From Upcoming New Album "Tales of Madness"
Sweden’s Wombbath premiere a new track called "The Fleshly Existence of Man", taken from their impending new album "Tales of Madness". Transcending Obscurity will be releasing the full-length in a wide variety of editions on December 18th.
Check out now "The Fleshly Existence of Man" below.
