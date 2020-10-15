Wombbath Premiere New Song "The Fleshly Existence of Man" From Upcoming New Album "Tales of Madness"

Sweden’s Wombbath premiere a new track called "The Fleshly Existence of Man", taken from their impending new album "Tales of Madness". Transcending Obscurity will be releasing the full-length in a wide variety of editions on December 18th.

Check out now "The Fleshly Existence of Man" below.