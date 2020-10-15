King Ov Wyrms Premiere New Song "Thorne Bearer" From Upcoming New Album "Lord Ov Thornes"

Tucson, Arizona-based musician Michael Sanchez' blackened death metal solo project King Ov Wyrms premieres a new song entitled "Thorne Bearer", taken from their upcoming new album "Lord Ov Thornes", which will be released on November 20th, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Thorne Bearer" below.



