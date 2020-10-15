Vintersea Premiere New Music Video For “The Holy Procession”

Vintersea premiere a new music video for their song “The Holy Procession“. The group’s own bassist Karl Whinnery helmed the clip, which was captured at the Cumberland Church in Albany, Oregon. The music video arrives days ahead of this Friday’s, October 16th, reissue of the bands’s 2017 debut album, “The Gravity Of Fall“. Their debut EP “Asterion : Constellations” will also be included on the vinyl pressing of the reissue.





Comments vocalist Avienne:

“‘The Holy Procession‘ is the first song we wrote as a band. We wanted to produce a video that captured the magic in the room when we wrote that song. All the stops were pulled to make this video in terms of dramatism and performance from both the band and actors in the video. We are happy to show how much we have matured in both our performances and video production quality. ‘The Holy Procession‘ has been a band- and fan-favorite, and we are proud to release a music video for it as an accompaniment to the reissue.”

Adds bassist Whinnery:

“I came into the band after the first album was released and ‘The Holy Procession‘ was my favorite track. This video was tricky. Our initial filming dates were canceled due to the biblical fires that hit Oregon and choked our skies. Some of the outdoor shots were before the air quality went off the rails and everything had a red overtone.

We decided to incorporate that into the video as an undercurrent theme. On a more positive note, we were lucky enough to film at a beautiful turn-of-the-century church in Albany, Oregon. A group is working hard to move it to a new location and make it a community, event and music center. You can see their progress and help their mission at albanycumberland.org!”