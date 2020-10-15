Of Feather And Bone Premiere New Song “Consecrated And Consumed”
Of Feather And Bone are premiere their new track “Consecrated And Consumed” streaming via YouTube below. You can find the single on the group’s impending new album “Sulfuric Disintegration“, which will be released on November 13th through Profound Lore Records.
