Enslaved Announces European Tour Dates With Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom And Crown
Norwegian blackened avant-gardists Enslaved are proud to announce a European tour for May 2021, having just released their acclaimed new studio album "Utgard" little over a week ago - achieving some incredible chart positions worldwide including; US #67 Billboard #9 Current Hard Music #3 Top New Artist, Germany #30, UK #17 Indie #8 Rock and Italy #39. More to come! The live run is set to include nineteen dates taking the band across seven countries, accompanied by Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.
Please read the band's statement as follows...
"We are aware of the uncertainty surrounding any activities being planned for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, incurable optimism and a pragmatic outlook is in our nature. This has guided us in making plans for May 2021; plans for a tour that will finally bring the Utgard live concept outside of Norway. Expect to see an Enslaved show unlike anything you have seen before!!! Tickets will go on sale this Friday October 16th. We cannot wait to hit the road with class acts such as Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.
"And yes… in case we cannot bring Utgard to the stage in May 2021 - we already have a back-up solution for early 2022 (Peter Griffin style sigh). Any purchased tickets will of course remain valid! We will observe the situation closely and keep you updated. We have high hopes that Utgard can be presented to the world, live on stage in May 2021. This is who we are. Of course, the health of everyone involved is our number one priority, and we will never compromise on that. Stay safe!
"See you in the flesh!"
Ivar Bjørnson also commented:
"Your support does not cease to amaze us - now it has even been translated into some numbers, and some chart positions to be specific. We cherish each and every person giving their time to check out Utgard - no matter where they might be on the planet (or off it), but we have to comment specifically on two historical positions: #30 in Germany and #67 on the US Billboard Album Chart - two charts we have never had the pleasure of sticking out like sore thumbs on before. This is our moment in Enslaved history, all fellow travelers of Utgard! Thank you!"
Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 16th @ 9am local time from:
http://enslaved.no/
The tour dates are as follows:
09/05 - DE Berlin, Hole44
10/05 - NL Utrecht, De Helling
11/05 - FR Lille, Maison Folie Beaulieu
12/05 - UK Birmingham, 02 Institute 2
13/05 - UK Glasgow, Classic Grand
14/05 - UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
15/05 - UK London, 229
16/05 - FR Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge
18/05 - ES Madrid, Caracol
19/05 - ES Barcelona, Boveda
20/05 - FR Lyon, CCO
21/05 - CH, Aarau, KiFF
22/05 - AT Vienna, Metal Meeting
24/05 - DE Munich, Backstage
25/05 - DE Stuttgart, Wizemann
26/05 - DE Cologne, Luxor
27/05 - DE Frankfurt, Das Bett
28/05 - DE Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
29/05 - DE Leipzig, Hellraiser
