Eternal Idol Posts New Lyric Video "Dark Eclipse" Online

Italian symphonic/melodic metallers, Eternal Idol, return with a revamped, re-energized lineup and an exciting new album, "Renaissance," on November 6.

Featuring Fabio Lione (Rhapsody, Angra) and Claudia Layline on co-lead vocals, guitarist Nick Savio (Hollow Haze), bassist Andrea Burratto (Secret Sphere, Hell In The Club), and drummer Enrico Fabris, Eternal Idol’s sophomore album is an epic maelstrom of symphonic/melodic metal that will delight fans of the genre who treasure intense songwriting and impeccable vocal performances.

For a sample, watch a lyric video for "Dark Eclipse" below.