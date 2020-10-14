Cult of Lilith Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Cosmic Maelstrom" From New Album "Mara"
Watch drummer Kjartan Harðarson of Cult of Lilith rip through a drum playthrough of the band's track "Cosmic Maelstrom". The song is taken from their new album, "Mara", out in stores now via Metal Blade Records.
