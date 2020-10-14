Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Song "The Great Hatred" From Upcoming New Album
Death/doom duo Aphonic Threnody premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album "The Great Hatred", which will be out in stores on October 16th via Transcending Obscurity Records.
The band features members of Towards Atlantis Lights, Dea Marica, Arrant Saudade, etc. and the new album's cover artwork was created by Misanthropic Art.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Omen OKC Premiere New Song "Mortem"
- Next Article:
Cult of Lilith Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video
0 Comments on "Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.