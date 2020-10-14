Aphonic Threnody Premiere New Song "The Great Hatred" From Upcoming New Album

Death/doom duo Aphonic Threnody premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album "The Great Hatred", which will be out in stores on October 16th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

The band features members of Towards Atlantis Lights, Dea Marica, Arrant Saudade, etc. and the new album's cover artwork was created by Misanthropic Art.