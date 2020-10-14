Omen OKC Premiere New Song "Mortem" From Upcoming New Album "Petals"
Oklahoma City-based band Omen OKC premiere their new track "Mortem" taken from their impending new EP "Petals", which will be released via 1126 Records on October 30.
Says the band's Skyler McKaine Conder:
"This EP is definitely some of the rawest material we've ever been able to put together, and we're very excited to be opening he next chapter and seeing what's to come. Thank you to everyone for the endless support and love. We couldn't be doing this without you."
