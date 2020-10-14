Sepulcros Premiere New Song "Vazio" From Upcoming New Album
Portugal death/doom metal outfit Sepulcros premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Vazio", which will be out in stores later this year through Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Vazio" below.
