Shane Embury Brings Back Blood From The Soul; New Album Due Next Month

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury, also of Brujeria, Lock Up, Venomous Concept and Absolute Power to name but a few, has confirmed that he has reactivated Blood From The Soul, the industrial hardcore project he formed with Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller twenty seven years ago. A new album, "DSM-5," is set to be released on November 13th.

Unfortunately, Lou Koller will not be involved this time around, his place being taken by Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon. The project will also feature a full lineup, instead of a drum machine, with Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren (who himself has been as of late with such projects as Brave The Cold, Bent Sea and Scarve) with Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd completing the ranks.

The band has also released a new song, "Debris Of Dreams," which can be heard below.

The album's tracklisting reads as follows:

1. Fang Tooth Claw

2. Ascend The Spine

3. Calcified Youth

4. Debris Of Dreams

5. Dismantle The Titan

6. Encephalon Escape

7. Subtle Fragment

8. Terminal Youth

9. Sharpened Heart

10. Self Deletion

11. Lurch Of Loss

12. DSM-5