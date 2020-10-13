itSELF In Studio Recording New Album, Steve Di Giorgio And Terrance Hobbs To Contribute

The new itSELF album will have Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament, Sadus) on bass, Carsten Altena (The Monolith Deathcult, Sinister) on orchestration and samples, Estevan Furlan co-founder of the band (Tribal Scream) on drums and vocals, and Ricardo Falcon on guitars. Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation) will also guest on the album on guitars.

The new album entitled, "The Absence" will be released early in 2021 with the possibility of a tour in the spring depending on the ongoing pandemic. In addition, the band is launching a Kickstarter campaign to help offset the costs associated with the recording of the album.

The band asks its fans if they are able to help, to do so via the link below:

#KICKSTARTERITSELF