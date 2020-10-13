Ensiferum Bassist Sami Hinkka Launches New Solo Project ssSHhh; Posts New Lyric Video "Weight Of The World" Online
Ensiferum bassist Sami Hinkka has officially unveiled his new solo project, named ssSHhh. The industrial influenced endeavour will see his first EP released at the end of the month. Hinkka himself comments:
"When COVID-19 cancelled touring plans for both of my bands, I decided to use this time to record my first solo release. The idea of an industrial metal project has been in my mind for years. Now, I had the time and the themes for the songs were not hard to find just from reading the news and witnessing the global climate.
"The song 'Weight Of The World' tells about overworked healthcare workers. Whilst not the most traditional topic for a metal song, it’s very important and increasingly relevant in the current world and fit the song very well."
The self-titled ssSHhh EP will be released digitally on all major platforms Friday 30th October.
