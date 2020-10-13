Shokran Premiere New Music Video For "Nature of the Paradox"

Powerful groove laden riffs with flourishes of oriental and middle-eastern influences in their soundscapes - Russia's Shokran have made a name for themselves in recent years as a household name in the European progressive metal scene.

Following on from the release of their latest album Ethereal, which charted at #2 in the Heavy Metal iTunes Charts in 2019 - the band have now revealed a music video filmed on their Eurasian tour for the song 'Nature of the Paradox'.

Tells vocalist Andrew about the video:

"This video was actually meant to be released directly after our Eurasia tour but we weren’t 100% satisfied with it and well- things just got busy and then Covid-19 happened ... when we were asked to participate in the Euroblast Festival: Homecoming stream we were like - wait - we do have a video! We worked on it a little bit and now it‘s out! And we love it! It gives us some positivity and drive to work even harder on our new album."

Shokran are currently recording their new album and will support Jinjer on tour in Russia in November. The band plan to release new music in 2021.