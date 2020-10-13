Temple Premiere New Song "Funeral Planet" From Upcoming New Album
Swedish doom metal band Temple premiere their song "Funeral Planet" via Bandcamp. The track is from their upcoming album of the same name which will be released in November via Ozium Records.
Comment the band:
"It feels amazing to finally be able to release a song from the album, the title track Funeral Planet felt like the perfect choice. "
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Deeds of Flesh Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Shokran Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Temple Premiere New Song 'Funeral Planet'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.