Temple Premiere New Song "Funeral Planet" From Upcoming New Album

posted Oct 13, 2020 at 2:24 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish doom metal band Temple premiere their song "Funeral Planet" via Bandcamp. The track is from their upcoming album of the same name which will be released in November via Ozium Records.


Comment the band:

"It feels amazing to finally be able to release a song from the album, the title track Funeral Planet felt like the perfect choice. "

