Temple Premiere New Song "Funeral Planet" From Upcoming New Album

Swedish doom metal band Temple premiere their song "Funeral Planet" via Bandcamp. The track is from their upcoming album of the same name which will be released in November via Ozium Records.



<a href="https://oziumrecords.bandcamp.com/album/funeral-planet">Funeral Planet by Temple</a>

Comment the band:

"It feels amazing to finally be able to release a song from the album, the title track Funeral Planet felt like the perfect choice. "