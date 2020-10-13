Ett Dödens Maskineri Premiere New Song & Music Video "Låsta dörrar" From Upcoming New Album "Det Svenska Hatet"
Sweden’s blackened hardcore band Ett Dödens Maskineri premiere a new track and music video titled "Låsta dörrar", taken from their upcoming new album "Det Svenska Hatet" (The Swedish Hate), which will be out in stores November 30 on Suicide Records.
Check out now "Låsta dörrar" below.
