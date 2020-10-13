Griffon Premiere New Song "Les plaies du trône" From Upcoming New Album "ὸ θεός ὸ βασιλεύς"

French melodic black metal band Griffon premiere a new song entitled "Les plaies du trône", taken from their upcoming new album "ὸ θεός ὸ βασιλεύς" (o Theos, o Basileus — the god, the king)". The record will be out in stores October 23rd through Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions.

Check out now "Les plaies du trône" below.



