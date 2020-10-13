See: Jonathan Davis Discuss Korn’s Early Years In New Band Documentary "Evil/Innocent"
Band Photo: Korn (?)
The first episode of a new band documentary titled ‘Evil/Innocent: The Story Of Korn‘ has premiered online via YouTube. The clip finds Korn singer Jonathan Davis discussing the early years and the band’s self-titled debut release.
