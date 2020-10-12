Armored Saint Posts Trailer For New Documentary Film "Armored Saint: The Movie"

Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)

Armored Saint, in conjunction with Strange And Beautiful Productions, has posted the first trailer online for the documentary film, Armored Saint: The Movie. You can check it out below.

Produced and directed by Russell Cherrington, the film tells the story of Armored Saint, a band of brothers that created its own unique sound and image in the 1980s Los Angeles rock and metal scene.

Armored Saint: The Movie features interviews with members of Armored Saint, as well as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Scott Ian from Anthrax, Brian Slagel, Tracy Vera and Mike Faley of Metal Blade Records, in addition to numerous others.

Metal Underground recently spoke with Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera, which can also be heard below. A second interview, this time with vocalist John Bush, will premiere next week.