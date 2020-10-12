Interview

Trident Discusses New Album "North," Ten Year Wait For New Material And COVID-19

Band Photo: Trident (?)

Sometimes waiting for new albums can seem like an eternity. It's been six years since we last heard new music from Triptykon for instance, but try waiting ten years for new material from one of blackened death metal's most promising bands. That's exactly what happened to fans of Swedish metal beasts Trident, but now, finally, the quintet has unleashed a new album entitled, "North."

Released through Non Serviam Records and boasting incredible artwork, it's the music within that really makes "North" so special. To find out more about this blistering release, I caught up with with drummer Svart, to ask about the lyrical themes that dominate the record, why there was such a long wait for a sophomore album and much more.

Diamond Oz: Congratulations on the release of your new album, "North." It's been ten years since your previous album. What was the reason behind such a long wait?

Svart: Lots of things have happened in 10 years, most notably the Band has gone through changes in its members and record-labels. We got the current lineup together as it is (excluding our Bass-player Bloodlord who became a member during the recordings of “North”) about 7-8 years ago. At the time there was some material for songs ready but we needed some time to find our places in this new family and finetune our sound. With prolonged silence we didn’t want to rush things but took the decision to record our EP "Shadows" with its release about five years ago, so that the fans would not lose hope and see that we are still alive and kicking. Almost immediately after said release we started to work on new material that would become our upcoming album "North."

Oz: Obviously with such a long gap between albums, things will have changed within the band. How does "North" compare to "World Destruction"?

Svart: We wanted to evolve and define the sound of Trident, the atmosphere we want to create, how we structure that from song to song, how we tell a story and channel all the members emotions into each song. We are very proud of "World Destruction," however it was not possible to deliver all the elements to the same extent as we did in "North." This time around we decided not to rush things which made it possible to make it complete so to speak.

Oz: Lyrically, what subjects does the album cover?

Svart: "North" as a concept is easiest to explain as a journey through the visions of a mad man. To the listener it is meant as a tool to embark upon a dark cosmic trip through dimensions. The title track and some of the other songs on the album have been inspired by myths and ancient magick of our northern heritage, but influences from other cultures can also be heard and read through the lyrics. We wanted to make "North" into a musical journey beyond the restrictions of perceived time and space. Hopefully the listeners will feel that they can let go of the world around them and embark to realms beyond. The paths taken should be from the personal perspectives of the listeners, and we really look forward to hearing what people experienced or where they went in their minds. The album is an utter explosion of raw power, the music tells a full range of emotions that are diverse and complex. There is mainly a presence of repressed anger, hatred and anguish that breaks through, but also a certain sense of beauty, ecstasy and lust.

Oz: I love the artwork for the album. How did you come into contact with Juanjo Castellano and how well do you think it represents the themes of the album?

Svart: He was contacted and recommended by Ricardo Gelok (CEO of Non Serviam Records), we were very intrigued by his portfolio. We started to work with him and it all clicked, he created the artwork out of written key components about the concept of the album along with the lyrics of North. He created a masterpiece, a perfect interpretation of our music. You will feel cold landscapes, anger, anxiety, the beautiful and mighty nature if you close your eyes and crank up the volume.

Oz: So far you've made a lyric video for the title track and "Death." Are there any plans to create more videos for "North"?

Svart: We are working on a new music video for the song Summoning, this will be released soon.

Oz: How difficult has it been to promote the album during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Svart: It has been weird and difficult to say the least. We are currently unable to perform an album tour because of the pandemic, but we want to get out and promote this as soon as possible. We are currently working on several interviews to get out until we are able to get out and play again!

Oz: This is your first album released through Non Serviam. How has the relationship with the label been so far?

Svart: We are working closely with the label on a day to day basis, we have known each other for a very long time and the vision is the same for both the label and the band. The relationship has been great thus far and will continue that way.

Oz: Obviously right now is a very confusing time, but what plans do you have for the immediate future of Trident?

Svart: We will finish our music video and do our best to set dates for the tour and get out on the road to show you all what Trident and the new album “North” is all about.

Oz: Thank you for taking the time to speak to me today and I wish you only the best with the new album.

Svart: Thank you so much for having us, hope to see you all on the road someday!

"North" is available worldwide now.