Darko (Emmure, Chelsea Grin Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video “Pretenders” - Shadow Of Intent Vocalist Ben Duerr Guests

Darko premiere a new single and music video titled “Pretenders“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Shadow Of Intent, etc. frontman Ben Duerr guests on this particular track. The group itself features Emmure drummer Josh Miller and Chelsea Grin singer Tom Barber (ex-Lorna Shore) and wrapped up recording their debut effort this past September with more details to be announced soon.



