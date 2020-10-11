Perdition Sect Premiere New Track "Plague of Incompetence" From Upcoming New Album "End Times"

Perdition Sect premiere a new track called "Plague of Incompetence", taken from their upcoming new album "End Times". The record will be out in stores December 11th via Seeing Red Records.

Ccomments teh band's vocalist/guitarist Aaron Dallison:

“Incompetence runs rampant in today’s society. Mass quantities of people seem incapable of caring and/or executing simple tasks, and it is extremely prevalent in the people who lead us. In this regard we as a whole sit back and complacently watch it as if it is entertainment.”