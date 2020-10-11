"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Bloodsoaked Necrovoid Premiere New Song "Inescapable Transference of Profane Malignity" From Upcoming New Album "Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable"

posted Oct 11, 2020 at 4:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Costa Rican duo Bloodsoaked Necrovoid premiere a new song entitled "Inescapable Transference of Profane Malignity". The track is taken from their impending debut full-length "Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable", which will be out in stores November 6 through Iron Bonehead.

“On this one, we went in more aggressive and cosmic sounding, with OSDM based riffs and D-beats that lead to a painfully slow meditative passage, pulling you back to a violent caveman riff finish.”

