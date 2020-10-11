Bloodsoaked Necrovoid Premiere New Song "Inescapable Transference of Profane Malignity" From Upcoming New Album "Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable"
Costa Rican duo Bloodsoaked Necrovoid premiere a new song entitled "Inescapable Transference of Profane Malignity". The track is taken from their impending debut full-length "Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable", which will be out in stores November 6 through Iron Bonehead.
Check out now "Inescapable Transference of Profane Malignity" below.
Tell the band:
“On this one, we went in more aggressive and cosmic sounding, with OSDM based riffs and D-beats that lead to a painfully slow meditative passage, pulling you back to a violent caveman riff finish.”
