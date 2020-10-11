I, The Breather Officially Back With New Single “Prey”
I, The Breather premiere their first new track since calling it quits back in 2016. An official music video for their new single “Prey” is streaming via YouTube for you below. Notably the clip and promotion art merely list the group as ‘Breather‘, suggesting a possible band name change.
