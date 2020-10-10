Interview

Legendary Bassist Joey Vera Discusses New Armored Saint & Fates Warning Albums "Punching The Sky" And "Long Day Good Night"

For all the musicians in heavy metal, only a few ever truly reach the status of legends. The word is thrown around a lot these days to describe anyone who's been around for a while, but truthfully, time is only part of the equation, as skill and output should also count. Joey Vera is one such musician who deserves such a tag, having not only been a key member of Armored Saint, one of the best traditional heavy metal bands to ever come from America, but also the bassist of prog metal greats Fates Warning for over twenty years.

Now in 2020, both of the aforementioned bands are gearing up to release new albums. Armored Saint will see their eighth full length, "Punching The Sky" released on October 23rd, while only two weeks later, Fates Warning will unleash "Long Day Good Night," their thirteenth opus, both of which have produced some stellar singles which will have fans of each band excited.

Last month, I caught up with the man himself to discuss both of these records, as well as his position in Mercyful Fate and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.