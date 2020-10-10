Depravity Premiere New Single "Castrate the Perpetrators" From Upcoming New Album "Grand Malevolence"
Australian death metal outfit Depravity premiere their new single titled "Castrate the Perpetrators", taken from their upcoming album "Grand Malevolence". The effort will be out in stores December 4th, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Depravity Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.