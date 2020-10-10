Yatra Premiere New Song "All is Lost" From New Album
Maryland’s stoner doom band Yatra premiere title track to their new album "All is Lost", out in stores now via Grimoire Records.
Check out now "All is Lost" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
King Parrot Premiere New Track & NSFW Music Video
- Next Article:
Harakiri for the Sky Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Yatra Premiere New Song 'All is Lost'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.