King Parrot Premiere New Single & NSFW Animated Music Video “Kick Up A Stink” Music Video

King Parrot premiere their NSFW animated music video for their track “Kick Up A Stink”. The song is off of their new EP, “Holed Up In The Lair“, out in stores now through Phil Anselmo‘s own Housecore Records label.





Comments singer Matt “Young” Young of the Mike Foxall helmed video:

“When the opportunity arose to work with Mike Foxall on a new video, we couldn’t pass it up. We were already fans of his artwork and his videos are awesome. His style meshes seamlessly with what we do, so it made sense to get this collaboration underway. The result speaks for itself, another chapter of King Parrot absurdity.”