156/Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vexation”
Pittsburgh’s 156/Silence premiere their new track and music video “Vexation“, which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their album “Irrational Pull“. The group recently inked a record deal with SharpTone Records and will release that expanded album on November 27th.
Comments the band’s singer Jack Murray of “Vexation“:
“Vexation – “Dejection, distrust, and uncertainty. Every passing day ends with the same lowness. A vexing pulse of unrest.”
