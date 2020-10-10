156/Silence Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vexation”

Pittsburgh’s 156/Silence premiere their new track and music video “Vexation“, which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their album “Irrational Pull“. The group recently inked a record deal with SharpTone Records and will release that expanded album on November 27th.

Comments the band’s singer Jack Murray of “Vexation“:

“Vexation – “Dejection, distrust, and uncertainty. Every passing day ends with the same lowness. A vexing pulse of unrest.”