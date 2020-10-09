Death Angel Releases Surprise EP "Under Pressure"; Posts Music Video For Queen/David Bowie Cover Online

Bay Area thrash giants Death Angel have surprised fans today with a remarkably unique rendition of rock legends Queen & David Bowie's iconic song "Under Pressure," that's featured on an unannounced digital EP of the same title out now on Nuclear Blast. The "Under Pressure" EP also includes a brand new original song, "Faded Remains," and two newly recorded acoustic versions of "A Room With A View" and "Revelation Song."

Vocalist Mark Osegueda comments on the song:

"The Under Pressure EP is something I feel that we needed to release during these very frustrating times...These are very heavy times...And although it’s an all acoustic EP, It’s heavy in a different sense of the word. And music is how we express ourselves best! These times will eventually pass and we shall all regroup and once again celebrate the other side of HEAVY that is the foundation of our truly fantastic Metal scene! Until then...Stay safe, healthy, and happy! I hope you enjoy!!"

Guitarist Rob Cavestany adds:

"What started out as simply expressing emotion through music as a cathartic reaction to the madness engulfing our world has turned into our first EP. Pure, raw and spontaneous, it’s also our first all acoustic release. Hoping this offering finds you well and brings warmth to your heart and soul. Together we shall overcome! Thank you for listening."