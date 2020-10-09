Toledo Steel Announces New Album "Heading For The Fire"; New Single "Into The Unknown" To Be Released Next Week

British traditional heavy metal outfit Toledo Steel has announced that their sophomore album, "Heading For The Fire," will be released through Dissonance Records on February 12th next year. In addition to this, the record's first single, "Into The Unknown," will be online from October 16th. You can pre-order/pre-save the song at this location.

The band comment:

"It‘s never easy choosing which song to release first but we ended up picking “Into The Unknown” as it kinda sums up the feel of the album for us, hinting at the energetic and melodic nature of all the songs. Even though we wrote the song at the end of last year, the title also now feels more relevant than ever as 2021 is going to be a step into the unknown for all of us!"