Convulsif Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Axe Will Break" From Upcoming New Album "Extinct"
Switzerland jazz grindcore band Convulsif premiere a new song and music video "The Axe Will Break". The track is taken from their impending new album "Extinct", which will arrive October 23rd on Hummus Records.
Check out now "The Axe Will Break" below.
