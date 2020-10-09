Johansson & Speckmann Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Germs of Circumstance"

Johansson & Speckmann premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Germs of Circumstance". The group’s fifth full-length will be out in stores later today on Soulseller Records.

Check out now "The Germs of Circumstance" in its entirety below.