Kneel Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Ailment"

Kneel - the solo project from multi-instrumentalist and producer Pedro Mau (ex-Kneeldown, Wells Valley) - premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Ailment". The record comes out October 16 via Raging Planet and Planet K.

Check out now "Ailment" in its entirety below.