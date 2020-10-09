Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge) Premiere New Music Video “Dream Gone Bad”

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Killer Be Killed - featuring current and former members of Soulfly, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge - premiere their second advance track and music video named “Dream Gone Bad. The track is off of their sophomore album “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores on November 20th via Nuclear Blast.



