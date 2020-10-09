Killer Be Killed (Soulfly, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge) Premiere New Music Video “Dream Gone Bad”
Band Photo: Soulfly (?)
Killer Be Killed - featuring current and former members of Soulfly, Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Converge - premiere their second advance track and music video named “Dream Gone Bad. The track is off of their sophomore album “Reluctant Hero”, out in stores on November 20th via Nuclear Blast.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Kneel Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Killer Be Killed Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.