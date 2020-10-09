Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video For “Slayer Of Holofernes”
A new official music video for Venom Prison‘s new single “Slayer Of Holofernes” has premiered online via YouTube and is streaming below. It arrives alongside the group’s new album, “Primeval“, featuring re-recorded versions of their early EPs “Defy The Tyrant” and “The Primal Chaos“.
In addition to the tracks mentioned above, another new song titled “Defiant To The Will Of God“, will appears on that effort.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single "Trust No One"
- Next Article:
Killer Be Killed Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.