Venom Prison Premiere New Music Video For “Slayer Of Holofernes”

A new official music video for Venom Prison‘s new single “Slayer Of Holofernes” has premiered online via YouTube and is streaming below. It arrives alongside the group’s new album, “Primeval“, featuring re-recorded versions of their early EPs “Defy The Tyrant” and “The Primal Chaos“.

In addition to the tracks mentioned above, another new song titled “Defiant To The Will Of God“, will appears on that effort.