Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video For “Erase”

Bloodbather‘s new EP “Silence” has recently been released. The album release comes along with the premiere of a new official music video for the group’s song “Erase“, streaming for you via YouTube below.

Say the band of this latest track:

“Collectively, this is our favorite song. We wanted the video to almost be a satire of some hyper-masculine behaviors. The song itself is a very expressive way of being bigger than someone in many different ways but feeling insecure still — regardless of these shallow ego buffs.”