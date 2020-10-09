Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video For “Erase”
Bloodbather‘s new EP “Silence” has recently been released. The album release comes along with the premiere of a new official music video for the group’s song “Erase“, streaming for you via YouTube below.
Say the band of this latest track:
“Collectively, this is our favorite song. We wanted the video to almost be a satire of some hyper-masculine behaviors. The song itself is a very expressive way of being bigger than someone in many different ways but feeling insecure still — regardless of these shallow ego buffs.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Troops Of Doom Streaming Debut EP
- Next Article:
Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Single "Trust No One"
0 Comments on "Bloodbather Premiere New Music Video 'Erase'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.