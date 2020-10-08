The Troops Of Doom Streaming Debut EP "The Rise Of Heresy"
The Troops Of Doom, the new band featuring original Sepultura guitarist Jairo Guedz, has posted their debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy" online for streaming. You can listen to it in full below. The record will be released tomorrow through Blood Blast Records and features renditions of two Sepultura favourites, "Troops Of Doom" and "Bestial Devastation" as well as four original songs.
Metal Underground recently conducted an interview with Jairo Guedz to discuss the record, which can be read here.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Troops Of Doom Streaming Debut EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.