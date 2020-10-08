The Troops Of Doom Streaming Debut EP "The Rise Of Heresy"

The Troops Of Doom, the new band featuring original Sepultura guitarist Jairo Guedz, has posted their debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy" online for streaming. You can listen to it in full below. The record will be released tomorrow through Blood Blast Records and features renditions of two Sepultura favourites, "Troops Of Doom" and "Bestial Devastation" as well as four original songs.

Metal Underground recently conducted an interview with Jairo Guedz to discuss the record, which can be read here.