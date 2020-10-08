Sculptor To Release Debut Album "Untold Secrets" In December; Posts New Music Video "No Control" Online

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the signing Brazilian melodic death metal act Sculptor to its rapidly expanding metal roster. Although hailing from South America, the band’s sound is more akin to a different part of the globe, more specifically the early years of the Gothenburg sound popularised by the likes of Dark Tranquility and In Flames, as well as other Swedish acts such as Soilwork and Tiamat.

Based in the southern city of Curitiba (also the home of labelmates Semblant, Landfall and Electric Mob), Sculptor was founded in 2015 by frontman Rick Eraser (vocals) and Vinne (vocals/guitars), who were subsequently joined by Caco Ramos (bass), Fabricio Reis (guitars) and Mateus Schran (drums). Having debuted with a single entitled "Oblivion," it became a blueprint for the songs that now comprise their debut album, "Untold Secrets."

"'Untold Secrets' is a very special album because the lyrics are about our own secrets. Sometimes we are afraid to talk about how we feel and want to give up on everything. But we need to fight and move on. When I wrote these songs I was battling depression and music helped me to overcome it. I hope everybody who listens to these songs can talk about their own ‘Untold Secrets’," states Eraser.

"Untold Secrets" was recorded and produced by Eraser and Vinne at the band's studio in Curitiba, before being mixed by Linus Corneliusson at the renowned Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. It showcases various complex influences that the musicians have assimilated via their previous projects.

"The name ‘Sculptor’ means that we are the sculptors of our lives, we can shape and transform them into what we want. The lyrics also address this subject and how everything we do impacts our world," add the band.

Tracklisting:

1. Interlude

2. No Control

3. Redemption

4. Beyond Madness

5. Born To Be Slave

6. Embrace Yourself

7. Empty Space

8. Requiem

9. Untouchable Truth

10. Wake Me Up When The Pain Goes Away

11. Watch Rope