Mors Principium Est Releases New Lyric Video "My Home, My Grave"

Mors Principium Est has released a lyric video for new single "My Home, My Grave," which is taken from the band's new album, "Seven," due to be released on October 23rd.

Tracklisting:

1. A Day For Redemption

2. Lost In A Starless Aeon

3. In Frozen Fields

4. March To War

5. Rebirth

6. Reverence

7. Master Of The Dead

8. The Everlong Night

9. At The Shores Of Silver Sand

10. My Home, My Grave