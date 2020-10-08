Calyces Posts New Music Video "Those Flames Are Dancing" Online
Calyces, the new Greek prog / groove metal quartet, have released their new single 'Those Flames are Dancing Wild'. Premiered on Metal Injection, you can now listen to "Those Flames are Dancing Wild" below. The single is taken from the band's anticipated debut LP, "Impulse To Soar," which will be released on October 16th.
