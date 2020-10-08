Motorhead Launches Official Mini Podcast "Motorcast"

Band Photo: Motorhead (?)

Rock N’Roll renegades Motörhead continue the 40th anniversary celebrations of the dirtiest, meanest, toughest album of them all, Ace Of Spades, with a new podcast mini-series called Motörcast, telling stories from the recording studio, on the road, behind the scenes and of Motörhead’s phenomenal growth in popularity following the release of this seminal album.

Told through interviews with a selection of guests who were in the midst of the Motör-machine during 1980 and 1981, the Motörcast series will reveal all the tales, warts and all! The teaser trailer for the Ace Of Spades Motörcast is available now on all podcast platforms here.

Episode one will go live next week, with subsequent episodes released every two weeks. Make sure you subscribe to the Motörcast series!