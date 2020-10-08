Copenhell Confirms Six More Bands For 2021
Today Copenhell announced the addition of six more bands to the 2021 lineup, scheduled to take place on June 16-19. The bands are Mercyful Fate, Kiss, Korn, Down, The Hellacopters, and Sabaton. They join a lineup that already included Judas Priest, Opeth, Emperor, Devin Townsend, The Hu, Destruction, Sacred Reich, Vreid, and Witchcraft.
Gojira, Mastodon, and Iron Maiden are three of the biggest names from the canceled 2020 Copenhell that have not been announced for 2021. Iron Maiden has already noted that they will not be playing at 2021 Copenhell as they have stadium gigs in Austria and Spain while Copenhell is happening.
