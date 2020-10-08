Onslaught Shares New Lyric Video "Strike Fast Strike Hard"
British thrash metal stalwarts Onslaught has released a new lyric video for the song, "Strike Fast Strike Hard." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Generation Antichrist," which was released this past August through AFM Records and is their first to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett.
