The Unguided Releases New Lyric Video "Stand Alone Complex"

Band Photo: The Unguided (?)

Swedish frontrunners The Unguided draw you into the deep, dark underbelly of their gloomy antithesis of pure harshness and rousing melodies, forming an unbeatable framework of melodic death metal. Their smashing third single, "Stand Alone Complex," is cut from their upcoming album, "Father Shadow," out this Friday, October 9 via Napalm Records.

"Stand Alone Complex" re-opens the heavy doors to The Unguided's universe of brutal growls and clean and catchy choruses, attacking the listener’s eardrum at breakneck speeds and sticking in their mind forever. Their third offering showcases another facet of their characteristic symbiosis of melodic death metal mixed with remarkable electronic influences and conspicuous metalcore elements.

Richard Sjunnesson of The Unguided on the new single “Stand Alone Complex”:

"“Stand Alone Complex” is a classic The Unguided song in terms of structure and vibe. And drives the narrative of Seth and Gaia deeper into their coming realization and burden. It was a bit of an underdog song during the pre-production phase but once everything was in place it got new air under its wings and lifted neatly. The intro, with its captivating synth and heavy riffs, is crushing on its own and that last double chorus always gives me the feels."

The lyric video, along with Metal Underground's recent interview with Richard Sjunnesson, can be found below.