Ritual Suicide Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Nocturnal Haematolagnia"
Ukranian black metal duo Ritual Suicide premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Nocturnal Haematolagnia", which will be out in stores October 12, 2020 via Esfinge de la Calavera.
Check out now "Nocturnal Haematolagnia" in its entirety below.
