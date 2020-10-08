World Be Free (Terror, Strife, Judge, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Acceptance" From Upcoming New EP "One Time For Unity"
World Be Free - featuring singer Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive), guitarist Joe Garlipp (Envy), guitarist Andrew Kline (Strife, Berthold City), drummer Sammy Siegler (Judge, CIV, Rival Schools) and bassist Alex Barreto (Chain Of Strength, Excel), premiere their new single “Acceptance”. The track is off of their impending new EP “One Time For Unity“, which is scheduled for a November 13th release date.
